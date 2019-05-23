The Friday, May 23, 1890 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian included mention of two interesting historical characters of the time:
• Miss Flora Batson (1864-1906), the leading black prima donna in the world, will sing at Ross’ opera house June 13 and 14.
Note: An international star, in her heyday she performed for Queen Victoria of England, Pope Leo XIII and Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii. Known as the “Double-Voiced Queen of Song,” she had a three-octave range — from baritone to high soprano — and sang everything from operatic arias to ballads. (bit.ly/FloraBBook, bit.ly/MissFloraB)
• George Francis Train (1829-1924) … expects to reach Tacoma, Washington, at 7:30 tomorrow evening, making the fastest trip on record around the world in 65 days.
Note: Train, an eccentric businessman and one- time presidential candidate, was the epitome of newsworthy.
In 1871, he went around the world in a reputed 80 days, with some bizarre and lengthy side-trips. The Phileas Fogg character in Jules Verne‘s novel, “Around the World in 80 Days,” written that same year, was based on Train’s escapades. The adventurer was not amused, saying Verne’s character, “stole my thunder.”
In 1890, reporter Nelly Bly decided to beat his record, and made the trip in 72 days (her book: bit.ly/NBWorld), and Train was furious.
Not to be outdone, also in 1890, he made a second trip around the world, the one mentioned in the Astorian clipping. This time he dashed around the globe in 67 days.
He gave it one more shot two years later, when the city of Whatcom, Washington, sponsored the trip to publicize the city. He beat his own record again, and made the trip in 60 days.
Quirky to the end, he donated his skull and brain to the American Institute of Phrenology (a discredited pseudoscience linking bumps on the noggin to character and personality).(bit.ly/GeoFTrain, bit.ly/GFTbrain)
