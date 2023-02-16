Ear: Benson

The steamship Admiral Benson, carrying 39 passengers and 65 crew, ran aground on Peacock Spit near Cape Disappointment in dense fog on Feb. 15, 1930. Capt. Charles C. Graham wasn’t worried at the time, since the sea and wind were calm, so he only sent a call for assistance, not a distress signal.

Consequently, surfboats from the local lifesaving stations didn’t turn up till the next day to take 34 off the ship. The captain tried to get the ship floating again at high tide, but it wouldn’t budge. The weather was turning nasty by Feb. 17, so the U.S. Coast Guard removed the rest of the passengers and most of the crew.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.