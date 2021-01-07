Well, well, well. Astoria ranks No. 2 in "The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021," according to Travel + Leisure (bit.ly/TandL50).
The review starts much as expected, mentioning "The Goonies" being filmed here. Yet one wonders if the writer has ever been to Astoria, when she calls the city a "charming seaside town."
She extols the "colorful Victorian houses and treasure-filled antique shops," but then snarks that "around these parts, freshness matters only for fish and beer." Accordingly, the plethora of seafood eateries and craft beer joints impressed the writer, as did the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.
Yet there was no mention of the Astoria Column, the Astoria Bridge, the Astoria Riverwalk or even the amazing waterfront views, just to mention a few of Astoria's wonders.
And, the accompanying photo was even more baffling: A view of Saddle Mountain and a lot of trees. Huh? A more Astoria-appropriate photo has been substituted here.
By the way, No. 1 was Alaska's coast; No. 50 was Wyoming.
