Astorian Robert Clark wonders what happened to the largest of Astoria's ferries, the M. R. Chessman. Good question.
Capt. Fritz Elfving, who started the Astoria ferry service to Megler, Washington, retired and sold the business to Merle R. Chessman in 1946. Chessman sold the operation to the Oregon State Highway Department that same year. Constructed in 1947, the steel-built Chessman — unlike the previous ferries, which were wooden — plied the waters of the ferry route from 1948 to 1966.
Once the Astoria Bridge was completed in 1966, there was no longer any need for a ferry service to get across the river. The Chessman made the final ferry run for the little fleet — at almost full capacity, with 445 passengers — on July 28, 1966. After cobbling together a few — often conflicting — sources, the rest of the ferry's story seems to go as follows:
In 1968, the U.S. Navy bought the Chessman for $300,000, and transferred the vessel to South Vietnam. Her name was changed to HQ9602 and Lieu Lo II. She was stationed at the Naval Intermediate Support Base Cat Lai on the Dong Nai River east of Saigon. In 1971, Cat Lai was handed over to the South Vietnamese; the ferry was sold and turned into a machine shop.
North Vietnam took over Saigon in 1975, including the Cat Lai facility, which was not damaged in the process. The Vietnamese navy really didn't need the place, so it was used for storage. Over the years, the facility fell into disuse, was finally bulldozed in the early 2000s and turned into a shipping container yard.
What happened to the M. R. Chessman? No one really seems to know, for certain. Most likely, she was scrapped. But wouldn't it be fun if she turned up somewhere?
