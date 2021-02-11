Before you consider whining about the chill in the air, read The Daily Astorian's weather-related comments from Feb. 12, 1884:
• The unusual sight of delicate frost work traced upon the window panes was generally noticed yesterday morning.
• The Columbia got in yesterday morning, and reports a frigid trip all the way from San Francisco, (and the) water froze in the staterooms …
• From the forts comes the news that the skating is "just splendid!"
• At daybreak yesterday morning the thermometer registered 14 degrees (Fahrenheit), the lowest temperature in Astoria for years … the sidewalks were a glare of ice, long icicles hung pendant from the eaves of the houses, and no one was really happy except plumbers, tinners and men with leisure to enjoy the sleigh riding.
• The fine opportunity for coasting, afforded by a splendid track and a brilliant moon, was eagerly embraced last evening by a large crowd … One sled, containing 14, was timed, and from the time they left the top of the hill near the schoolhouse, till they rounded to in Gray's woodyard — 1,200 feet — was 30 seconds. Forty feet a second is moving pretty lively.