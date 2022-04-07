On April 7, 1885, The Daily Morning Astorian reported, with relief, the arrival of the British bark Allahabad, which had taken a hair-tearing 140 days to arrive from Hong Kong.
"The bark had been given up for lost, and it was with considerable curiosity that the arrival of Capt. McCallum was awaited," the newspaper noted. So what had happened?
He left Hong Kong on Nov. 17, but that same day was hit by a heavy gale that blew him into the China Sea. "I stayed (there) beating about, trying to work my way back against heavy northeast winds, which made it hard to get headway in a light vessel. One day was just like another, but I did make some progress.
"While off Manila I fell in with a steamer that, I understand, reported me. This was the only vessel I sighted until nearly off the Columbia River.
"On Jan. 17, I was within four hours' sail of Hong Kong, on the very spot where the blow struck me 60 days before. That night came on a gale that carried away the foretopsail and cracked the foremast …
"I have been blown about ever since, and not till within the last week have I experienced anything like decent weather. It was first one way and then another, and to go ahead one day and back the next was enough to wear a man out."
The ship's log reveals that he had, indeed, been stuck going back and forth, "the latitude and longitude differing a little as the varying gales in the China Sea blew the bark here and there like a plaything."
Despite their monthslong getting nowhere ordeal, the captain and crew were "in first rate condition."