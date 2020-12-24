From the Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1890, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Tile contractors will finish the chimney and fireplace today in the snow house at the M. E. church. Santa Claus comes down the chimney, so leave your presents at his office at the church.
• You can save money by using Mr. Gilbert's Zinfandel wine instead of coffee or tea. It is much healthier and costs only 60 cents per gallon (about $17 now).
• The Ear's favorite is a notice advertising the presence of Miss Lillian F. Smith, "The California Girl, Champion Rifle Shot of the World," at the "Shooting Range, No. 75 Main St., between First and Second.
"Open every afternoon and evening except Sunday. Wednesday afternoon for ladies and children: Exhibition to commence at 2 o'clock sharp. Prizes awarded for competitors. Instruction given in shooting."
In a nutshell (her whole story is here: http://bit.ly/LilSmith): She was sharpshooter Annie Oakley's rival in Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show, which Lillian left before arriving in Astoria that Christmas — one of many stops she made on her way into obscurity. (In One Ear, 12/21/12)
