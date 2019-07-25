That 1882 nostalgic trip to Youngs River Falls inspired an urge to know more about the sternwheel steamer Clara Parker.
She was built and launched in 1881, in Astoria, for businessman, politician and former Clatsop County sheriff (1856 to 1859) Hiram Bliss Parker, who named the vessel after his youngest daughter.
The 107-foot Clara Parker offered freight, towing and passenger services on the lower Columbia and Willamette rivers in the 1880s. Parker’s obituary claims he “established the first independent steamer service between Astoria and Portland.”
In 1890, the Clara Parker was condemned for a weak hull, and pulled out of service. She was rebuilt (to 142 feet), and renamed Astorian. Back in service in 1891, she reportedly became known as one of the faster boats on the river, which was crucial, profitwise, due to rate wars the steamboat companies persistently waged with each other.
In 1892, Astorian would have sunk, if not for the ingenuity of her master, Capt. Eben Parker. She hit a snag, then a rock, and a hole was torn in the hull. Parker ran into the hold, stuffed the hole with blankets, used timbers to hold them in place, then steamed on into Astoria.
During yet another rate war, in 1894, Hiram Parker was paid by his competition to take Astorian out of service. She was removed from service again in 1896, for the same reason. Ironically, her owners probably made as much money not running her, as they would have resuming the route.
In 1903, Astorian was bought by the White Collar steamboat line, and was back to work for a short while. Jacob Kamm, a competitor, bought her that same year and took her out of service. Again.
By 1908, Astorian had been sitting at a dock in Portland for five years. Her boilers were removed in April 1908, but left on the bow. She sprang a leak, and with the extra weight on the bow, sank to the bottom the next morning — a sad and ignominious end for one of Astoria’s most popular steamboats. (bit.ly/StmrClaraP, bit.ly/HBParker)
