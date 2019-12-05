On. Nov. 21, this column ran a story about "The Klaskanine Homicide" from the Nov. 20, 1883 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian.
It happened when Jack Leonard happened upon John Leahy and his two brothers, James and Michael. After cursory greetings, John shot Leonard dead at point blank range, and then his brothers opened fire. A witness was wounded.
An unrepentant Leahy told the sheriff he "had shot John Leonard, and would do it again." But why? Astorian Kevin Leahy, John Leahy's great-grandson, explained, and also provided photos of John (left) and Michael Leahy. No photo of James Leahy is available.
"… The reason (for the shooting) is Jack Leonard was a squatter, and was building a house on my great-grandfather's property, after multiple warnings to stop."
The Daily Morning Astorian, on Nov. 18, 1883, ran a story about the squabble, stating that "in company with Lem Johnson, Smith and another man, (Leonard) went down to Leahy's claim to take away a barn which stood on the disputed ground, and put it up as a dwelling house on the ground that he claimed."
"All three (Leahys) were declared innocent by a jury trial …," Kevin noted. "My cousin, Eileen Hankel Burton, has the full chronology of the process (which can be read at at bit.ly/JJMLeahy)."
The Morning Oregonian dated Friday, Jan. 18, 1884 has the details: “The Leahy Brothers Acquitted … The case of the three Leahy brothers charged with the killing of Jack Leonard was sent to the jury last night. After six hours deliberation they returned a verdict of not guilty.
"Evidence was produced by the defense to show, without a shadow of a doubt, that Leonard had threatened to kill the Leahys. McBride ably prosecuted and Fulton and Winton made able speeches for the defense. Judge Bennett thought the verdict a just one."
"Thank you for allowing me to clarify the story," Kevin added, "as it is important to all the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation Leahy relatives who still live in the area, as well as all the Leahy relatives throughout the country."
