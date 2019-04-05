Last September, this column ran a story about Colossal Claude, using just the right side section of the drawing shown. This week an inquiry came in about the image from Debra Baldwin, the historian at Lighthouse Digest Magazine (lighthousedigest.com) in East Machias, Maine.
She’s looking for a drawing done by A.C. Larson, a mate on the lighthouse tender Rose, after encountering a 40-foot sea serpent (Colossal Claude, no doubt) off the mouth of the Columbia River in March 1934.
(As an aside, one newspaper story said Larson’s sketch looked like the photo of a sea monster that washed up in Cherbourg, France (pictured, inset), in February 1934, that turned out to be the decomposing remains of a basking shark. bit.ly/notclaude1)
A little sleuthing revealed that alas, the drawing she hoped was Larson’s was misidentified on the website it was taken from; it is actually from Erik Pontoppidan’s book, “The Natural History of Norway,” written in the 1750s (bit.ly/notclaude).
If anyone knows where a copy of A.C. Larson’s drawing of Colossal Claude can be found, please email ewilson@dailyastorian.com or call 971-704-1718. It’s got to be out there somewhere.
