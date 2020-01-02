Last week, this column posted an update story about Free the Ocean (freetheocean.com), a website started to help clean up the 18 billion pounds of plastic that enters the ocean each year.
Shortly after it started in August, the website had helped remove 157,000 pieces of plastic that would have entered the ocean; the total by December's end was over 2 million pieces.
"2020 needs to be the Year of the Oceans," Wendy Gilboa noted in a comment on the story. "Ocean waste pollution is fast becoming a crisis issue. I'm using Ekoru.org as a search engine now because every search helps remove waste from our oceans …"
"Every search on Ekoru helps clean a pound of garbage from our oceans," the website says. In December, 60% of the profits went to the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup. Ekoru offers "green searches," since "all of our servers are powered by hydroelectricity." Equally important, "we don't store any data or keep your search history." Take that, Google.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.