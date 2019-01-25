SailCargo Inc. (sailcargo.org) is taking “green” ocean shipping seriously. The keel of their 148-foot three-masted sailing cargo vessel, Ceiba, is taking shape in Costa Rica at their “eco-shipyard,” built from storm-fallen trees uprooted by a hurricane. And, the company is undertaking a reforestation project, planting trees regularly to offset those used to build the ship, which is expected to take three or four years. An illustration of how the Ceiba will look is shown, courtesy of SailCargo.
When finished, the vessel can carry a cargo of 250 tons of “organic, sustainable products,” and will essentially be powered by sails, but with auxiliary power provided by a 100 percent electric engine that runs on solar batteries and panels and wind turbines, as the company says, “100 percent renewably sourced.” Even the propeller is designed to convert kinetic energy into storable electric energy. They’re certainly on the right path to live up to one of the quotes on their website: “Clean, pure energy. That’s sail cargo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.