Ear: Cleanup

Young Dutch entrepreneur Boyan Slat always dreamed of cleaning up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, and is now the founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, which has been experimenting with rigs that would enable him to reach his goal.

The current device is a half-mile long U-shaped barrier that traps plastic and debris as the barrier is pulled through the water slowly by two ships, one on either end. The ships collect the plastic gathered, which is brought back to shore for recycling.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.