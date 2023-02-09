Ear: Emily

The Daily Astorian, on Feb. 10, 1881, featured the story of the schooner Emily Stephens' close call on the Columbia River Bar.

Capt. Charles Taylor left Humboldt Bay, California, on Jan. 27 with a cargo of lumber, but was met with heavy gales most of the way up the Oregon Coast; by then the ship was "straining and leaking considerably." On Feb. 2 and 3, after more heavy seas, thick fog and another gale, the bar was still 15 miles away.

