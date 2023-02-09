The Daily Astorian, on Feb. 10, 1881, featured the story of the schooner Emily Stephens' close call on the Columbia River Bar.
Capt. Charles Taylor left Humboldt Bay, California, on Jan. 27 with a cargo of lumber, but was met with heavy gales most of the way up the Oregon Coast; by then the ship was "straining and leaking considerably." On Feb. 2 and 3, after more heavy seas, thick fog and another gale, the bar was still 15 miles away.
On Feb. 4, they sighted Cape Disappointment, 12 miles off, but thick fog forced them to stop. After two more days of bad weather, they drifted 26 miles northwest of the cape, then after another day of difficult weather, made it back to within 14 miles of it.
On Feb. 8, they finally made it to the Columbia River Bar approach, but the wind died just as they got onto the bar, and they started drifting. They dropped the first anchor, and the chain broke. A distress signal was sent up, and they dropped the second anchor, with the same result. The schooner drifted stern first into the breakers, where one large wave disabled the steering gear, smashed the cabin door and filled the cabin with water.
At that point, the terrified captain and crew abandoned ship in a small boat. They were found an hour and a half later by the tug Columbia and taken to Astoria. Capt. Taylor reported they would not have lasted another 10 minutes without being dragged out to sea and drowned.
The tug returned for the schooner, and put crew member Joe aboard to handle the damaged steering gear. A huge wave deluged the vessel, and he was under water for such a long time he was thought to have drowned. But "Joe came up, not much the worse for his ducking," and the Emily Stephens was towed to Astoria with, amazingly, no serious damage, her cargo intact and no loss of life.