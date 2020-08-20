Kimberly Glenz of Kelso, Washington, had quite an adventure with a hungry humpback whale Sunday on the Columbia River, which she posted on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page.
"So we were fishing out at Buoy 10," Kimberly wrote of her close encounter. "My friend, Johanna Carroll, her husband, Ron Carroll, our friend, Ben Norton, and I were just trolling along when we saw a whale in the distance.
"I pulled my phone out, taking photos and videos for a little bit, when he started to get closer, so we went to turn away from him when he ended up underneath us! His face was right in front of mine! Luckily, I kept filming.
"After his giant mouth opened in front of us, then went back down, his tail showed up on one side, and his fin on the other side of the boat. His body lifted the front of the boat up." Her video and photos are at bit.ly/KGlenz
"It was incredible," she added. "Such a rush. Such an experience. I was so glad to be able to share it with such good friends and family!"
