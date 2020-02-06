Fun rerun: While Dwight Caswell and his wife, Mary Oswald, were on a three-week vacation in China and Tibet, they got a bit of a surprise. "I thought you'd like to know that Coast Weekend gets around," Dwight told the Ear.
"Here I am (pictured), reading a copy I found in China on a riverboat on the Yangtze River. The issue with belly dancer Jessamyn West on the cover was a little out of date, probably something about shipping time to China, but it provoked quite a bit of interest."
So what happened to the issue of Coast Weekend he found? "I left in on the boat," Dwight said. "Who knows? When the women of China find out what they're missing, there might be a counter-revolution." (In One Ear, 12/24/10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.