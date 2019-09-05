Fun rerun from Aug. 27, 2010: Tom Anderson of Gearhart, pictured, top left, has an interesting oddity solidly planted in the middle of his backyard. It's a bunker, or a shelter — or both. You decide. It's pictured, top right.
Built in the late 1940s or early 1950s by James Gordon Stuart, his stone/mortar/cement hedge against the Cold War is about 10 feet square, and is designed to be bomb proof. Mary Wiese, a neighbor, said Mr. Stuart was scared all the time, and had quite a few things hidden in there to prepare him. Proud of his hideaway, a large initial "S" is visible over the exterior front door and the interior metal door.
The exterior of the building is made of stones from the old Portland Hotel in Portland, which was razed in 1951.
The interior is all cement block, painted white. Features include electric wall sockets and a ventilation system, as well as two portholes that have silver metal covers over them, with about 1-inch-wide horizontal slits in the middle for viewing the outside world.
On the west wall are the remnants of a periscope that apparently went through the roof and was tall enough to see out to the ocean — until the trees grew up to block the view, of course.
Outside the safe room is a wooden addition, about 5feet deep and running the width of the structure, containing a toilet and a wood and brick fireplace.
The heart of this hideaway is the strangest part of all: the door between the addition and the shelter. Made of metal, the heavy yellow door is rounded at the corners and has a submarine-like wheel lock mechanism.
Pictured, bottom left, the doorway and part of the fireplace in the addition; and bottom right, a view of the porcelain throne.
Tom wonders what to do with the white elephant in his backyard. Maybe some historical society might want it, but then there's the issue of moving it. If nothing else, at least it's a really nifty conversation piece.
