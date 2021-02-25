Grim rerun: Financier John Jacob Astor III, 67, grandson of Astoria’s founder, died Feb. 22, 1890, in New York, of heart failure. It's estimated he was worth around $200 million (about $5 billion). An unpleasant tidbit about him appeared in the Feb. 23, 1890, edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
"The death of the hundred-millionaire, John Jacob Astor, in New York yesterday, recalls to the writer's mind the fact that several years ago a distinguished Astoria clergyman, on a visit to New York, called upon the millionaire, told him of the city by the sea founded by his grandfather of precisely the same name as himself, and suggested (he) fund or endow an institution of learning in the city that will perpetuate the name and fame of the Astors when their scattered millions will have been forgotten."
It would not be untoward for the minister to ask, as Astor and his wife, Charlotte, were well-known philanthropists in New York. Huge sums and works of art were given to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Trinity Church, Astor Library (money and land), New York Cancer Hospital, Woman's Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and the Children's Aid Society. However, Astor's interest in far-off Astoria, namesake or not, was negligible.
"The millionaire looked coldly contemptuous at the reverend gentleman when he had concluded his kindly plea," the Astorian article continued, "and told him he would give him an order on his cashier for $100 (about $2,700 now)."
The minister declined the "princely offer," and quickly bowed himself out.
"The millionaire lies dead in his marble palace this morning," the story concluded, "and his millions lie idly in the massive vaults, as cold as the clay that so lately clung to them." (In One Ear, 2/23/18)