Thinking about the anniversary of the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami brings to mind the various tiny bubble-shaped buoyant tsunami evacuation devices that are good for one or two people to ride out the waves.
But what if you’re very claustrophobic, and/or have a big family? Tajima Motor Corp. has the answer: A drop-tested, self-righting, up-to-20-seat floating bus-shaped container, the Safe+ 600 (bit.ly/safe600). You can store water, food, etc. under the seats, which are equipped with four-point restraints. It is pictured, courtesy of Tajima.
And, for those in-between times, it has a flat bottom, so you can turn it into a guest house in your driveway. All this, and more, for about $58,000 — not including customizing, taxes, shipping or delivery. So start saving your pennies …
