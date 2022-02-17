A story in the Feb. 27, 1884 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian offers a glimpse of several celebrities who passed through Astoria:
"'How many people have you in Astoria?' asked an outward bound passenger of an Astorian reporter yesterday afternoon. 'Something less than 6,000,' was the reply. 'Indeed!' said he, 'it looks as if you had 60,000 from the crowd on the dock' …
"Henry Villard, in his comings and goings, never attracted much attention in Astoria. Gen. William Sherman and Henry Ward Beecher drew pretty well, but it is seldom that a steamer … attracted such a gathering as that yesterday afternoon …
"On board was the champion fighter of the world John L. Sullivan, who goes back to aesthetic Boston with fresh scalps hanging at his girdle. Slade the Maori, Taylor, McCoy and all the rest of the crowd were along.
"At Astoria, William Muldoon, the champion wrestler of the world, got aboard, and if the passengers can only get up some kind of a match between the two, they ought to have fun enough for the trip."
Henry Villard (1835 — 1900) brought the transcontinental railroad to the Pacific Northwest in 1883.
Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman (1820 — 1891), a Union Army general during the Civil War, scorched the earth during his March to the Sea from Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia, which helped the North win the Civil War.
Henry Ward Beecher (1813 — 1887) was a nationally known Congregational minister, abolitionist and orator. His sister, Harriet Beecher Stowe, wrote "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
Boxer John L. Sullivan (1858 — 1918) was the first gloved boxing heavyweight champion, aka the "Boston Strong Boy," and also the last heavyweight champion of bare-knuckled boxing. During many exhibition tours, he paid anyone who would fight him, and won more than 450 fights. He was boxing's first superstar.
New Zealander Slade the Maori (1854 — 1913), aka Herbert Augustus "Maori" Slade fought Sullivan, and also toured with him.
William Muldoon (1845 — 1933) a wrestler who learned his skills in the Union Army, became the world champion in the Greco-Roman style of the sport. He was also a trainer; Sullivan was one of his clients.