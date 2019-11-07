"Talking to my kids, Gage (13) and Darrian Cavett (5), about why I donated money at the store for the food baskets led to Gage asking if we had any more to give," Kendra Cavett wrote.
"While talking to him, he expressed the idea to maybe ask people we knew if they could donate food, so no one would be hungry during the holidays. I responded with, 'I have a few friends I can ask.'
"This is an idea brought up by young children, and it is my belief that there is power in showing not only my children, but an entire community, that anything is possible with a little support from those around you, regardless of age. Sometimes the smallest of hands make the biggest impacts.
"With the idea of a food drive in mind, and a quick pitch, and an even faster thumbs up from the owners of the Merry Time Bar and Grill, I was set free to reach out in the community. Community businesses have already been confirming that they will be helping to collect donated items to help support this cause, and more are responding daily."
Want to help? Look for the Community Strong Food Drive collection containers to donate nonperishable food items at several Astoria businesses, including the Merry Time, which is the drive's home base. To see a partial list of businesses, and the flyer, go to bit.ly/KGDdrive
Although the flyers say the drive runs until Nov. 17, the date has been extended to Nov. 21. Have questions or want to add your business to the list? Email Kendra at kkathleen1@yahoo.com
"If we can show the impact to people of all ages, of our strength in community, great things can happen," Kendra added. "We want to be an example to others, to encourage everyone, to get out and make a positive difference in the community we live in.
"Empower everyone to look for something, no matter how big or small, that can make even one person have a brighter day. We are, and will always be … Community Strong."
