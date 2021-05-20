"Travis Oja was transferred late last night via Life Flight (to Portland)," Kendra Cavett wrote on May 16. "He suffered from a spontaneous bleed in his brain caused by a clot. He had emergency surgery to drain the buildup of cerebrospinal fluid, and also to remove the clot in his brain."
" … The days ahead will be critical in determining the outlook for the future. His girlfriend, Paula McCargish, along with their families, will be commuting and staying in the Portland area during this time."
Which is why Kendra has set up a GoFundMe account at bit.ly/HelpTOja
"The goal amount," she explained, "is for commuting, hotel expenses, loss of wages, help with personal expenses and to provide a cushion for the days ahead, that may include some rehabilitation.
"Neither Travis or Paula, would ever ask for help. Instead, these two are the front force of helping, supporting and organizing many community events to help others …"
"This is our time," Kendra added, "to show them they have an army behind them. And we are community strong!"