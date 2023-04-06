Tom Smith wrote in about his Surf Pines neighbor, Ken, who has a 75-pound white GreatPyrenees dog, Gracie, a rescue from an abusive owner. She was, naturally, "very skittish of human beings and other animals."
After Ken's wife died, "... Gracie and Ken bonded, and we all noticed how she gradually became more confident and less skittish ... So we all assumed that she was going to be fine." And she was, until she was spooked by an overzealous large puppy in mid-March, slipped her collar, and bolted into the forest.
"So the next morning, while looking for her," Tom said, "Gracie came within 50 feet of Ken. However, as he started heading towards her, she just turned around and walked away." This kept happening to Ken, and to the others who spotted her, for the next five days.
Notices began appearing on social media sites, and "more and more of the neighborhood became engaged," Tom said, "and were rallying around the 'Have we found Gracie yet?' battle cry."
"Finally," Tom recalled, "one of Ken’s closest friends realized that Gracie used to jump into Ken’s old jeep, and treated it as (a) safe spot. So, on the sixth day, they parked the Jeep ... leaving the back hatch open."
After Gracie came up to play with some other dogs, one of the dogs' owners followed her, and put treats on the ground and in the back of the jeep. "Of course, she ran up," Tom wrote, "ate a couple of treats and jumped into the back. Then he closed the back hatch and contacted Ken for a joyous reunion."
"Like most communities, we have been experiencing some of the divisive issues that have impacted our communities of late," Tom added. "Suddenly, with the escape of our wayward Pyrenees, all angst seemed to disappear. It was such a pleasure to see how the entire community came together to help." (Photo: Tom Smith)