Today is the anniversary of the Astoria fire of July 2, 1883. The inferno ravaged the waterfront, which was built on wood pilings, and racked up damages of around $250,000, about $6.3 million now.
The city's population was about 2,800, and the salmon industry was running full tilt. Reporter A.L. Bancroft described the city as "… full of people, more or less transient and doubtful in their character, connected with the fisheries, and the riot and dissipation which seems to be incident to that season."
The opportunities provided by the fire excited the rabble, who looted the burning buildings and houses with impunity, well aware that there were only six regular policemen, who were "fatigued and worn out with watching and running to and fro night and day." The roadway connecting upper and lower town was partially destroyed in the blaze, complicating things further.
Adding to the mayhem, a huge amount of liquor was moved to safety from saloons in the fire zones, only to be stolen by "the rougher class of onlookers," according to the 1903 Oregon Historical Quarterly. The drunken rabble-rousers were finally shooed into the part of town appropriately known as Swilltown when the fire abated.
A citizen vigilante committee was formed to help the police restore order, the saloons were closed and Swilltown's "disreputable characters" were notified to leave town within 24 hours. Astoria bounced back quickly, and a bustling waterfront was soon restored … only to burn down again in 1922.
(The 1675 Great Fire of London is shown; links: tinyurl.com/fire1883, tinyurl.com/boylesuit)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.