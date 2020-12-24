OK, so we can't go out Christmas caroling or attend the normal holiday festivities, but thankfully we have the internet, and many holiday favorites are available online.
For music lovers, there's a dandy rendition of "Handel's 'Messiah' Live from the Sydney Opera House" at ab.co/3qdqzD8, with "600-strong Sydney Philharmonia Choirs." Turn up the volume.
"The Nutcracker" is a traditional must-see, so put on your best pajamas and check out the Russian State Ballet's performance at bit.ly/BalletNut
Dailymotion.com has two holiday movie classics, "White Christmas" (1954) with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye (http://bit.ly/CrosbyKaye) and a colorized version of "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) with James Stewart and Donna Reed (http://bit.ly/StewartLife).
An all-time Christmas staple is the 1951 movie "A Christmas Carol," starring Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge, skinflint extraordinaire. You can watch it, in all its miserly glory, at bit.ly/SimScrooge
And last, but surely not least, almost a must, the animated version of Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" (1966), which can be seen at bit.ly/KarloffGrinch. This version is narrated by 1940s horror movie star Boris Karloff (who also voiced the Grinch), at his gruff and blustery best.
Just don't let the Grinch steal your Christmas.
