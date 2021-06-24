Attention local history buffs: The Knappton Cove Heritage Center, across the river in Knappton, Washington, has started producing short informative videos about the history of the former quarantine station. So far, there are four episodes.
Episode 1, "First Documented History at Knappton Cove," introduces Knappton Cove, and talks about the trade beads found there, and why the area was once labeled Todd's Bay on maps.
Episode 2, "Westward Migration," covers the first permanent residents of Knappton Cove, Job and Sarah Lamley, and canned salmon labels from the Knappton Cove cannery. A screenshot from this episode is shown.
Episode 3, "Protecting the Port!" discusses immigration and disease, and how the Columbia River Quarantine Station came to be.
The most recent is Episode 4, "Digging Into the Past!," which talks about the archaeology of Knappton Cove.
You can watch them all at bit.ly/YTKnappton and get a nice history fix in the bargain.