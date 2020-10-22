"I chanced on this video of 'Covid Fan Tutte' by the Finnish Opera and Ballet, on YouTube," Astorian Laurie Caplan wrote. The performance can be enjoyed at bit.ly/FinnFanTutte; a screenshot is shown.
"I had no idea there was opera in Finland, but there is, and this is a clever parody of the famous opera, 'Cosi Fan Tutte,'" Laurie added. "It's also a semi-serious history of coronavirus in that country, with lots of Marimekko fabric, cell phone scenery, great singing and English subtitles."
"On stage, singers are rehearsing 'Die Walküre,' when they are suddenly interrupted," the YouTube blurb says. "As management has been laid off and the news of a global virus spreads rapidly, the Wagnerians are suddenly instructed to perform a modern satire on the situation … The music is (almost) 100% Mozart's." Enjoy!
