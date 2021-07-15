"Had a great time carving this with my husband, Wade Lapp," Brittany Lapp posted on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page about the incredible sand "Crab Castle" they created last weekend.
"We dumped about 6 inches of sand, added lots of water, and used a cement tamper to tamp it down," she explained. "We repeated this countless times.
"… At the end we take a little nontoxic Elmer's Glue, mix it with water, and spray every surface and crevice of the piece to create a slight shell."
The talented couple will be giving sand creation lessons at the Bolstad Avenue beach approach in Long Beach on July 31, during the Sandsations event "for anyone who would love to learn." And, the couple will be at the sand castle competition at Sand Island Campground and Marine Park Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.
"My husband started pumpkin carving about 10 years ago," Brittany recalled. "About seven years ago, he was invited to try and carve sand. We have been hooked ever since.
"Since then, he has branched out to wood, and we both actually had the wonderful chance of visiting Alaska during the World Ice Art Championships, where he placed second this last year." Wade also carves in "most mediums, including watermelons."
"I have been able to try my hand in sand," Brittany noted, "and am hoping to branch out to more mediums this year, also. I have been very fortunate to be able to watch and learn a lot from him."