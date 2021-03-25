Fun rerun: A surprise order arrived May 24 for Susan and Sean Moretz, owners of the Crab Pot in Long Beach, Washington, by literally dropping out of the sky.
Many of the restaurant's customers had noticed the helicopter earlier that day. At first, Susan thought it was the U.S. Coast Guard "looking for a boat or something." But nope, the helicopter finally landed right across the street and the occupants strolled over to the Crab Pot with Dungeness crab on their minds.
The last time the same Medford group came to get crab, it took two days. This time, they called ahead but neglected to mention how they planned to arrive.
"They weren't in here five minutes," Susan reported, laughing, calling the escapade a "helicopter crab grab."
"It was pretty bizarre, but cool," she added. "In 20 years, it was the first fly-in seafood to go order we've had!" (In One Ear, 5/29/2015)