Fun rerun: Mark O’Neil caught an 8-inch "albino" Dungeness crab Jan. 28 while working on the fishing vessel Norska out of Newport. Josh Osborn is pictured with him.
"This is a first for me," Mark said. Several crab fishermen responded to Mark's Facebook post, saying they had caught white crabs over the years, as well.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife proclaims that white Dungeness crabs are not "true albinos," and a "couple" of them are found in the fishery each year. Even so, the Oregon Coast Aquarium puts the odds of finding one at one in a million.
Many thought Mark ought to have the crab stuffed — not for dinner, but by a taxidermist. Nope. Luckily for the crab, the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport was happy to give him a home.
"It's one of the coolest things I've ever caught in a pot," Mark declared. (In One Ear, 2/3/2017)
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
