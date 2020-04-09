Here's a fun project for North Coast artists, courtesy of the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita: "Creating in Place: Connecting in a Time of Uncertainty" (bit.ly/ArtHoff).
"We're inviting local artists, writers and film makers, forced to stay home or apart during the COVID-19 threat, to create works reflecting the impact the situation is having on themselves and the community," the website says. "How are family, friends, neighbors and colleagues dealing with the isolation and worry, while still trying to stay connected?"
It's a strictly online exhibit; Julie Resnick's entry, "Love Through the Window," is shown. The directions on how to submit are on the website, so go ahead — let off some artistic steam.
"We might be limited to six feet in physical space," project lead Dave Dillon wrote, "but those limits don't apply to creativity and the internet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.