While the demise of the Peter Iredale, and the bravery of all involved was touted on the front page of the Oct. 26, 1906 edition of The Morning Astorian, tucked away on the last page were more anecdotal notes about the goings-on out on that wintry Clatsop beach. The ship is pictured, courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society.
For one thing, it was the event of the day.
"Everybody in the coast country down about the scene of the wreck was made aware of the impending disaster in some telepathic way, and literally swarmed out to render what assistance they might to the imperiled crew."
A lovely gesture, to be sure.
While the soggy, bedraggled crew surely appreciated the show of support, far more appreciated was what the arrivals brought with them.
"As is usually the case in such matters," the newspaper noted, "nearly all were equipped with big, or little, bottles of liquor, which under certain circumstances may have done a certain amount of good, but which, in the instance under consideration, was altogether too generously applied and to the ultimate discomfiture of several of the Iredale's crew, who were too drunk to make good with the rest of their fellows in reaching this city.
"A bottle of whiskey is the most tempting of all creature comforts to a sailor," the report concluded, "afloat or ashore, safe, or in a stress, and this was proven all too plainly yesterday."
