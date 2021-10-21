Also on Oct. 26, 1906, The Astorian revealed that news of the imminent grounding of the Peter Iredale made the coastal rounds quickly, "in some telepathic way," and people began to swarm to the wreck's location, despite the awful weather, to help, or just watch.
Astorians were not among them, however, although several took the train down to Fort Stevens. However, the prospect of a 2-mile walk from the train stop to the wreck, on the wet sand, in a full-blown gale, dampened their enthusiasm, and the rest of the trip was abandoned.
Those who did arrive wanting to assist at the wreck site had honorable enough intentions, but unfortunately, most of them came loaded with large and small bottles of liquor.
"Liquor … under certain circumstances may have done a certain amount of good," The Astorian noted, "but … in the instance under consideration, was altogether too generously applied, and to the ultimate discomfiture of several of the Iredale's crew, who were too drunk to make good with the rest of their fellows in reaching this city." Presumably, this refers to the three who were left at Fort Stevens.
"A bottle of whiskey is the most tempting of all creature comforts to a sailor," The Astorian proclaimed, "afloat or ashore, safe, or in a stress, and this was proven all too plainly yesterday."