‘I won’t soon forget this day,” avid bicyclist Grant Keltner posted on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page about his “good deed for the day ride” on May 31.
On Pioneer Road in Long Beach, Grant stopped to take photos of some horses standing near a fence (one of his photos is shown). As he started riding again, he noticed a black car down the road. “Suddenly, directly across the road from the car, I heard a woman crying and screaming for help,” he recalled.
“There, lying flat on her back along an embankment … was an older woman surrounded with about 2 feet of tall grass. She had nicks and cuts on her arms and face, and she was crying for help. Her right leg was sticking out at an obscure right angle.
“I thought she had been hit by a car. I was scared for her. I checked to see if her leg was broken; she looked at me and said sympathetically, ‘I have a prosthetic leg, it’s OK, it needs to be adjusted.’ She assured me she was OK. Her name was Jill, and she was 62 years old.”
Grant immediately ran out into the road and flagged down a couple of cars. He and one of the drivers picked Jill up, and got her standing. “She told me she had been feeding the horses,” he explained, “when she suddenly fell down the side of the embankment.” Luckily, she had only been stranded there for a short while. It was lucky he heard her.
“Within 10 minutes she was ready to drive home,” Grant wrote. He got back on his bike, and when he stopped at a stop sign, Jill slowly drove up and rolled down the passenger window.
“She thanked me several times,” he remembered, “then said, ‘I believe our paths crossed for a reason.’ I nodded my head in agreement. I looked at her and said, ‘I agree, God works in mysterious ways. I’m glad I found you.’”
“Thanks to all those who helped. That’s what community is all about,” he emphasized, “helping others in their time of need.”
“Take care, Jill,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.