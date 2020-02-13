OK, so you can't afford to go on a cruise to Norway. No problem. Believe it or not, you can now cruise vicariously … and virtually … MaritimeExecutive.com reports.
Norway's national broadcaster NRK TV streamed (and then archived) live footage 24 hours a day from Hurtigruten's MS Spitsbergen's nine-day recent Arctic Expedition Cruise around Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. The venture is appropriately named Slow TV. A screenshot from one of the videos is shown, courtesy of NRK TV.
The filming is broken up into two-hour segments, and can be seen at tinyurl.com/NRKstream. So pull up your deck chair, grab your favorite beverage and watch the scenery float by, or as they venture onshore — without worrying about chilblains or frostbite. The only drawback is that the dialogue is all in Norwegian, but hey, you might learn something.
Hurtigruten said the feat was accomplished using 17 cameras. "This is the closest and most sustainable way," Thomas Hellum of NRK noted, "you could possibly get to the real deal." And it doesn't cost anything, either.
