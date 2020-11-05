Some pandemic-frustrated sea cruisers, and two cruise liner companies, can rejoice at last. Why? "Cruises to nowhere," of course, CruisePassenger.com reports.
Genting Cruise Lines' World Dream (pictured, courtesy of Genting) and Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas are beginning round-trip, no-ports-of-call ocean voyages in November and January. The catch? The cruises are only open to Singapore citizens.
A coronavirus swab test is required to board, masks are required all the time, except when dining, and social distancing is mandatory. Even with all the strictures and rules, and no destination, the three to four-day cruises are selling out fast.
"The response has been overwhelming," Genting Cruise Lines' Michael Goh said. "We call it a 'superstaycation,' because we offer all three meals, outdoor activities like waterslides and rock climbing, and even a Christmas musical."
"It is a complete holiday experience," he added. "The ship itself is the destination."
Party pooper alert: As of 2016, cruises to nowhere are illegal from U.S. ports.
