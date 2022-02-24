From The Daily Morning Astorian, dated Feb. 24, 1889:
• Mr. Tallant, of Astoria, came up yesterday morning in response to a telegram to meet the U.S. Fish Commission car and procure some white fish to plant in Culloughby Lake on Clatsop Plains … (He) secured 100,000 young white fish and returned home happy.
Note: An article on MyODFW.com says the lake, now called Cullaby Lake, "supports a variety of fish."
According to NPS.gov, the lake is named after a Native American named Cullaby, who is believed to be the son of Jack Ramsay (or Ramsey) whom the Lewis and Clark Expedition met Dec. 31, 1805 when they were wintering at Fort Clatsop.
William Clark described Ramsay as "… freckled with long duskey red hair, about 25 years of age, and must Certainly be half white at least," and who understood some English, but did not speak it. It's believed that Ramsay's father was probably a shipwreck survivor, or had deserted from a British trading ship. Ramsay's name was known because it was tattooed on his arm.
In 1832, author Ross Cox wrote that "poor Jack was fond of his father's countrymen, and had the decency to wear trousers whenever he came to the fort (Astoria). We therefore made a collection of old clothes for his use, sufficient to last him for many years."
The Ocean View Cemetery Burial Site Guide mentions the "Red-Headed Man, aka Jack Ramsey." In 1955, construction workers near Fort Stevens uncovered his grave, but then covered it up again, and the lost grave is "consigned to future archeology."
Sadly, little is written about Jack's son, Cullaby, even though he was clearly once well-known enough to have a lake named after him.