"Shawn Hope saw the signs in the yards of the Astoria High School 2020 graduates in her neighborhood of River Point in Astoria, and wanted to show her appreciation for the graduates, as well," her sister, Merry Hope wrote.
And so Shawn did — she presented the male graduates with purple balloons, and the female graduates with gold balloons.
Pictured, from left, Shawn; center, Shrey Sharma receiving his balloon; and right, Shannon Ross, Logan Ross' mother. "Logan wasn't home at the time Shawn delivered the balloon," Merry noted, "and Shannon was very excited to receive it for her graduating son."
"I know Shawn's heart is with all of the graduates who are unable to formally graduate with their classmates this year," Merry added. "She wanted to brighten their days by delivering balloons to them in Astoria High School colors!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.