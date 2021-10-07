"Astoria has a national champion in your midst!" Larry Smith, publicity and public relations chairman of the American Dahlia Society, wrote.
"Joanie Chapel (pictured) has won the award for Best Dahlia Basket at the recently concluded American Dahlia Society National Show, held in Wooster, Ohio."
Joanie and her daughter, Julie Moore, of Otis, are members of the Portland Dahlia Society, and make the trip to Portland every month to attend club meetings. Both have only been showing dahlias for a few years, but even so, Joanie won the Best Basket award at the Portland Dahlia Show and the Douglas County Dahlia Show this year.
"Being a national champ is an honor in itself," Smith explained, "but the remarkable part of the story is how this came to be." It was quite an elaborate process to preserve and pack the live blooms for traveling to the show. Some of the flowers were carefully arranged in her checked luggage.
"(The flowers) never moved, and security at the airport never questioned me," Joanie recalled. "I carried my basket on board in a bag, as it wouldn't fit in the suitcase. Our biggest problem was getting them to survive and look good from Wednesday, when picked, until Saturday," the day of the show.
"Along with the winning dahlia basket," Smith noted, "many of their other blooms held up well enough to win blue ribbons and Best Novice Grower awards from the judges."
And, Joanie added, the flowers "still looked OK on Sunday!"