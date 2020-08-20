Down the road, you will probably be trying to remember how you felt about the coronavirus pandemic. Well, wonder no more.
Go to FutureMe.org and write yourself a letter describing life under lockdown, then have it emailed to you on a future date you choose.
Or, if you want to be part of FutureMe's "Corona Post — Doom and Gloom," go to bit.ly/PostCoronaMe, which aims "to connect people across the world and encourage individual takeaways/learnings from COVID-19 and life under lockdowns."
In this case, you're sending a "Dear post-Corona Me" postcard to the future, and you can add a photo or selfie. "The goal," the website says, "is to reach and share a postcard message from at least one person in every country where the coronavirus has set foot."
So sit right down and write yourself a letter … or a postcard.
