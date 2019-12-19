According to the Oregon Digital Newspaper Program, children were writing Dear Santa letters to newspapers by at least 1874, certain Santa could not miss a letter that had been published in a newspaper (tinyurl.com/santaltr).
Apparently, the oldest Oregon letter published is from 1890, in The Daily Morning Astorian, dated Dec. 19: "Dear Santa Claus; bring my little sister a doll and a doll wagon and some candy and some nuts and some peanuts, and a tin horn. Bring me an air gun and a buck saw and a knife and some candy and some nuts and some peanuts. Frank."
And, this whopper from The Sunday Oregonian is dated Dec. 21, 1919: "Dear Santa Clause. I've been waiting for you a long time. I am nine months old. I want a trunk full of silk dresses and a necklace with my Mother's picture and a ring, with a ruby. I've been a awful good girl. Arvilla."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.