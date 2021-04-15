Fun rerun: "One hundred years ago the Titanic was on its first and last voyage," lecturer and historian Rex Ziak (rexziak.com) of Naselle, Washington, told the Ear.
"On board was a famous American who did not survive the tragedy. His name was John Jacob Astor IV." He was the great-grandson of Astoria founder John Jacob Astor.
"There is more to this story than what has ever been revealed," Rex disclosed. "By researching newspapers from 1909, 1910 and 1911, I stumbled upon a back-story that has not been told.
"Many women tell their husbands how dangerous a mid-life crisis can be; John Jacob Astor IV's death aboard the Titanic is a perfect example of what they are talking about.
"It is such a compelling story, I created a … two part YouTube documentary," he continued. "It is jam-packed with historic photographs, maps and great stories about his life, from start to finish."
It is indeed all of that. And let's not forget Rex's dynamic and entertaining speaking style, which really brings the characters and situation to life. Watch the videos here: tinyurl.com/rexastor1 and tinyurl.com/rexastor2
"Because of the sensitive nature of the subject (a mid-life crisis is never pretty), viewer discretion is advised," he added. "This is a great history and should serve as a lesson to all men as they approach middle life." (In One Ear, 4/20/2012)