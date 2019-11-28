The Ear cannot resist re-posting this seasonal cautionary tale:
According to a story on the Oregon State Archives Facebook page (fb.me/OregonStateArchives), 52-year old housewife Laura Barker of Portland met an untimely end the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 30, 1947.
It was rumored amongst family members at the time that the cause of her demise was "too much Thanksgiving." Her death certificate, part of which is shown, courtesy of Oregon State Archives, backs up the story. The full certificate can be seen at bit.ly/TDayexcess
It seems it was no coincidence that Thanksgiving Day was three days earlier. Her physician, who attended Mrs. Barker during her final 48 hours, listed the immediate cause of death as "coronary heart disease," which lasted only half an hour. What's notable is the contributory cause, "acute indigestion," which lasted two long, miserable days. Yikes.
