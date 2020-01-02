Also on Jan. 3, 1883, The Daily Astorian noted the "Death of a Pioneer," Alva Condit, "who died at his home in Skipanon" on Jan. 1, 1883.
"Deceased was well known throughout this section of the country, having been a resident of this county for nearly 37 years." He was probably best known, however, for helping build the first Presbyterian church in Oregon; he was a charter member, and one of its elders."
Alva Condit was born March 19, 1799, in western Pennsylvania, which, at that point in history, was near where the frontier territory began.
In 1825, he married Ruth Axtel, and they moved to Illinois, where he cleared the land and farmed for six years. Then, still moving westward, he lived in Missouri, on a ranch near St. Joseph, from 1839 to 1845.
In April 1845, he began his great adventure, crossing the great plains driving five yoke of oxen. In October, he reached The Dalles, then headed for Oregon City in canoes, arriving just before Christmas.
In the spring of 1846, he arrived in Clatsop County, and rented and managed Col. Taylor's farm near Astoria for several seasons. Eventually, he moved to a 640-acre donation land act claim, 4 miles north of Seaside on Clatsop Plains.
He stayed there, farming and raising stock very prosperously, until his death. Since he and his wife had no children of their own, they adopted six children, four of whom survived him. One, Philip Condit, rose to such prominence as a Seaside businessman that he was mentioned in the "Portrait and Biographical Record of Western Oregon" along with his father.
"(Alva Condit) was an honest man, which is sufficient eulogy," The Daily Astorian noted, "and left behind him a good name and reputation." (bit.ly/AlvaCon1, bit.ly/AlvaCon2, bit.ly/AlvaCon3, bit.ly/AlvaCon4, bit.ly/AlvaCon5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.