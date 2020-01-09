Jim Harris of Cannon Beach took exception to Farmer's Almanac's claim that the new decade starts in 2021, as described in the Dec. 26 column.
"Our calendar system gives a name to each time period based on its position in a sequence (first, second, third, etc.)," he explained. "You see this clearly in older documents that express a date as 'the twenty-first day of December in the one thousand eight hundred and fiftieth year of our Lord' for Dec. 21, 1850.
"Imagine each year to be a book that is placed on the shelf to the left of the previous year. Each book contains 12 chapters, and each chapter has 28 to 31 pages.
"If you go far enough to the right on the shelf, you reach the book for the first year of our Lord (1 A.D.), which is the first year of the Common Era. To the right of 1 A.D. is the book for the first year before the Common Era or 1 BCE. There is no need for a 'zeroth' book."
"So, if anyone asks," he added, "Feb. 15, 2020 is the fifteenth day of the second month of the tenth year of the second decade of the third millennium."
And there you have it. Welcome to the new decade, after all!
