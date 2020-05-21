According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, after the Civil War ended, in 1868, it was decided that Decoration Day (now Memorial Day), a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers, would be observed on May 30 (tinyurl.com/wasmay30). Here are a few tidbits from the Wednesday, May 30, 1888 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• The Cushing Post GAR (Grand Army of the Republic, aka the Union Army) and the Woman's Relief Corps took charge of Decoration Day. A grand procession would wend its way to the cemetery for a ceremony, led by the Western Amateur Band, followed by the police force, school children and citizens.
• Corp. James Tanner (pictured, left) was to appear at the Ross Opera House. After losing both legs in the Civil War in 1862, he received wooden prosthetic legs and became a stenographer for the War Department in Washington, D.C.
It is said that his manuscript was the most comprehensive record of events the night President Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 (bit.ly/TannerMS). Tanner's trip to Astoria was to stump for Republican Benjamin Harrison's (pictured, right) presidential candidacy.
