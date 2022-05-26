Three years after the Civil War ended, in 1868, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, leader of the Union Army veterans organization, declared that Decoration Day, also known as Memorial Day — a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead on both sides with flowers — would be observed on May 30. By then, flowers all over the country would be in bloom. More importantly, there were no Civil War battles on that date.
Accordingly, an enormous observance was held that year at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The ceremonies, presided over by future president, Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and his wife, were held at former mansion of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was draped in black for the occasion.
Speeches were given, one of which was by future president Gen. James Garfield. Then 5,000 participants, including children from the Soldiers' and Sailors' Orphan Home, and members of the Union Army, helped strew flowers on the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers who died in "the late unpleasantness."
Gen. Logan had a busy 1868, as that year he was also involved in the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson. In 1870, he was elected to the U.S Senate, where he stayed in office until he died in 1886. And, in 1884, he ran on the Republican ticket as vice president with James Blaine running for president; they lost by 62,670 votes.