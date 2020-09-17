The Human Bean of Warrenton, 1526 S.E. Discovery Lane, would like to honor the hard work and tireless dedication of all first responders.
All police, paramedics, fire fighters, military, line-workers and active duty military with a badge, ID card or uniform are welcome to drive through and receive a free 16 ounce drink of their choice each day, for the remainder of September.
"We are deeply grateful for the sacrifices our first responders make on our behalf," owner Alissa Trotter said. "They have continued to work with little rest, to protect our communities and to aid those who are impacted by the wildfires. Thank you for your service."
