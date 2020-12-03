"I want to give a big thank you to a very kind woman in Astoria," Madeleine von Laue of Vancouver, Washington, wrote. "I was driving through Astoria Tuesday afternoon … and stopped at the Safeway to buy a few provisions.
"As I was leaving, a woman came up to me and handed me a card. 'Here, I want you to have this,' she said. I was puzzled; didn't know what it was. She said it was worth $250. I was taken aback.
"… She insisted. I think she must have thought I was living out of my car. I live simply intentionally, and drive an old, well-used car. She said she'd seen me drive up with my basic town bike hitched to the back and my dog in the pilot seat. And, that she loved dogs.
"I volunteer with people in need, and will pass her generosity on to them. She didn't want to share her name, but I certainly hope she feels the warmth she created." (A thank you note was posted at Safeway; it is shown, inset.)
"Her care and outreach deeply touched my heart," Madeleine added, "and will go way beyond the boundaries of Astoria and this holiday."
