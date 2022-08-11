Ear: Desdemona

Since National Lighthouse Day was on Sunday, it seems like a good time to honor a now long-gone lighthouse, Desdemona Sands. It was built to join the other lighthouses warning of the Graveyard of the Pacific, Cape Disappointment, North Head and Point Adams. The lighthouse, and the sandy shoal it sat on in the Columbia River, were named after the Desdemona, a ship that ran aground there on Jan. 1, 1857.

Completed in 1902, and built on pilings, the lighthouse was a one and half story octagonal building; atop it was a lantern room with a fixed white light. Attached was a small building for the fog signal and an annex. The only other amenities were a water cistern and a boat to get back to Astoria. The lightkeeper was not allowed to bring his family along; they remained ashore.

